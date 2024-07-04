Zenless Zone Zero compared on PC, PS5 and mobile from ElAnalistaDeBits, who in a video highlighted the differences in the free-to-play action RPG developed by miHoYo on the platforms in question.

Building on the experience gained with Genshin Impact, the Chinese studio has managed to package a really solid experience regardless of the system it runs on, as demonstrated by the performance of Zenless Zone Zero even on an Oppo Find X5 Pro, despite the presence of a limit that does not allow it to go beyond 30 fps.

The PS5 and PC versions are a different story: the former runs on Dynamic 4K and 60 fps with a single graphics mode, the second can obviously aspire to different results depending on the hardware configuration, obtaining in the best case scenario an advantage in terms of reflections, ambient occlusion and shadows.

In general, developers have reduced some elements on smartphonesdecreasing the quality of the textures and the quantity of cast shadows, eliminating some post-processing effects and lowering the resolution of the cubemaps used for the reflections.