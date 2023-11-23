Hoyoverse has revealed the start date from the second closed beta Of Zenless Zone Zerothe new free-to-play action game created by the creators of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

The opening of the Equalizing Test Server on PC, iOS and Android will actually take place in a few hours, to be precise starting from 04:00 Italian tomorrow, November 24, 2023. At the moment, an exact date for the end of the closed beta has not yet been announced. In the meantime, registrations are still open this addressin case you are interested.

If you are selected, pay particular attention to which platform you will be running the beta client on. Indeed, the test will be linked to the first connected device and from that moment on you can only use that, under penalty of being banned for the entire duration of the tests.