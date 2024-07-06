It should be considered that there were already 40 million pre-registrations so the result cannot be defined as a huge surprise, but it is still a remarkable figure even for a free to play game.

Zenless Zone Zero – the new free to play from HoYoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact – has revealed the number of downloads obtained since the launch, that is, from July 4th. We are talking about more than 50 million shared across all platforms, namely PS5, PC and mobile devices.

Zenless Zone Zero Rewards Players for Launch Achievements

Via Twitter, the official account of the video game revealed the result and thanked the players, stating that it will now give 1600 units of Polychrome as a welcome gift: you will have access to this currency via the in-game mail within 24 hours. However, you will only get it if you have reached Inter-Knot Lv. 1 (or higher) before the release of version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zero.

The team also writes: “Since the beginning of the closed beta testing of Zenless Zone Zero, the Proxy Feedback [ndr, i giocatori] has always been at the top of the development team’s priorities. We will listen to and record the valuable feedback provided by every single Proxy, actively pursuing optimization and development of every aspect of the game.”

“In the next updates we will continue to optimize aspects such as the Game Performance. As we prepare to release the official game, we have also been hard at work developing the cloud gaming version of Zenless Zone Zero. In the near future, we hope that Proxies will be able to enjoy New Eridu in more environments.”

“Providing a better gaming experience for all Proxies has always been the vision and goal of the development team and will continue to be a long-term goal. We will provide regular updates on optimizations and progress made through upcoming updates from the development team. We will continue to work hard to ensure that every Proxy can create even more memories in New Eridu.”

Finally, here’s how much Zenless Zone Zero grossed in 24 hours.