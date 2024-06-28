Hoyoverse already gave us an adventure game in Genshin Impactalso an RPG in Honkai: Star Rail and one would think that the ideal would be a MOBA or an MMO, however, they take a risky path such as action through a free-to-play with Zenless Zone Zero.

Regardless of how your business system will work, your proposal makes a considerable effort to be fun. For a free-to-play to work, it has to offer a game system that is valuable and very entertaining, otherwise it would be destined to fall into a kind of routine. Zenless Zone Zero bets on this last section and in a notable way. At least that was noted in a test we had access to.

Now, our scenario was like this: the closed beta was over and we had access to a game with a fully open account. With everything already available. This is not achieved until a certain amount of time has passed in the game, which cannot be calculated immediately. So let’s say that we are not going to get into the development of the story or, failing that, the context. We already talked about that here.

What we do have to address is its combat system, because it really seems like a brainstorm of titles that you surely already like and that, as a reference, will give you a good idea of ​​what this title can offer.

We also recommend: Honkai: Star Rail will celebrate its 2.3 version with a special collaboration in which you can participate

Zenless Zone Zero and its combo-filled system

Hoyoverse puts a lot of weight on its gameplay. There is a lot to be said about whether its gacha business is invasive or not, but when it comes to playing it is a remarkable experience and that same line is maintained with Zenless Zone Zero. But unlike Honkai: Star Rail or the Otome detective game, here we focus on action.

The most basic execution of Zenless Zone Zero It boils down to the abuse of a button in a fast but weak attack. There will be no one who tries to pass the game this way and who in a tiny possibility succeeds, however, there is something beyond. From a quick attack we must move on to knowing how to dodge the enemy’s attack in time. Among the “villains” in the form of robots that attack you are some of the many that are controllable in open spaces, but at the same time there are enormous machines that always seek to corner you.

Source: Hoyoverse

Now, duels against these enemies are carried out in groups of 2 to 3 characters, all with very clear roles and characteristics: short, medium and long range. The rate at which these adventurers inflict damage varies greatly depending on their abilities. They are also accompanied by a small, round character that serves as support during the duels.

The joke is that, when you’re facing the villains at your mercy, you can execute a series of combos in which the characters you use change. It’s like when in Marvel vs Capcom 2 you started a combination of attacks with one character, then continued with another and finished off with a final one. This, in execution, is very entertaining and spectacular, which adds a lot of value to the gaming experience.

It’s not a soulslike, but it has very fun parrying

As I told you, the combat system of Zenless Zone Zero It is key and perhaps the most important part of the gaming experience. It is very important that you know how to assemble your team and vary your characters, because there will be times when someone who uses a sword may suffer a lot of damage due to the characteristics of the enemy and it is best to plan a strategy with someone who shoots from a distance.

The strategic value is there, but it also feeds a lot on a system to dodge or perform a kind of parryng. You see, your characters can avoid enemy attacks in two ways, one is by pressing a button so as not to end up damaged and continue attacking, but it must be at a very precise moment. But there is also that of the parry that is more like a character change.

Source: Hoyoverse

For this action to happen, the enemy emits a kind of colored cross and, depending on the color, it is more difficult to avoid his action, but when you do it by pressing one of the L1 or R1 buttons using the Play control, you generate an action where Your characters completely stop the enemy offensive and continue stopping the rival in front of them. There are many times that it is a very simple task to perform, but in others not so much.

Now, if you add to this the variant that the different characters have properties to paralyze the enemy, then the result is a truly effective and very rewarding combat. The team behind Zenless Zone Zero He did a remarkable job in this section and it seems that it will be the hook that many will stay playing for.

The importance of progression and skill of each player

We’ve already talked about the game’s execution, but beyond the story or unlocking characters we have an additional variable to consider and that is progression. Before the battles you carry out a kind of exploration through televisions that simulate a kind of network and that give you rewards when you reach certain points or solve puzzles.

With this come the items and other pieces that will be used to increase the skills of your characters. You have the option of carrying it out in a very simple way by making all the parameters grow evenly and automatically, but you can spend all the eggs in the basket on a single character, then you have to “grind” missions once again and continue with the progress .

Source: Hoyoverse

If you pay enough attention to this section, you can make the adventurers you unlock in Zenless Zone Zero have very specific properties that allow you to complete the different missions. Of course, you can also level them all up in a very even manner and go after the enemies without any problem, but let’s say that they are routes, one more complicated than the other.

Now, like any good free-to-play, the Zenless Zone Zero It rewards you for playing and that also eases the progression of the characters, because you also receive many rewards in return that will help you in the short and medium term. It’s not just activities like connecting to the game, there’s also overcoming certain challenges.

It’s a game that will evolve

Developing a game for such diverse platforms is not easy. Right off the bat, Zenless Zone Zero It has to work on both mobile phones and PlayStation 5 and, of course, on a good number of PCs with different configurations.

Running an action game seems like a “simple” task, but with such precise mechanics, things can get a bit complicated for developers. The response of a touch screen is not the same as that of a keyboard, much less a control. What I saw in action will surely change in a month or two because adjustments will be necessary.

Source: Hoyoverse

Whatever it is for each one, Zenless Zone Zero has everything to move in a direction where players will find a very spectacular, fast-paced experience with the right doses of fan service. There are many attractive graphic aspects that encourage the desire to play, but in itself, the gameplay is the pillar that supports everything that this Hoyoverse production encompasses.

There is a lot of content from the beginning and many players are going to be amazed. There will even be those who want to complete the experience in less than a month. But for them there is something else, an endgame that I will talk about in a separate article.

Waiting for the 4th of July

Don’t forget that Zenless Zone Zero is coming out on July 4th on mobile devices, PlayStation 5 and also on PC. Although it had some multiplayer elements during the closed beta, it was decided that more work would be needed on this section to add it later.

If you register, you will get a good amount of rewards that the rest of the players who have already registered will also receive. This is a title that will be free-to-play, so it is a fact that it will come with microtransactions, however, we have not gone into that matter yet. When the time comes, expect an analysis of this section here on TierraGamer.

Are you excited about this Hoyoverse launch? Leave us your comments, follow the conversation on our channel Discord and subscribe to Google news so you don’t miss out on this and other news that interests you.