Hoyoverse had a major presence during the gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live In which we not only learned new details about the Genshin Impact game, but also about Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai Star Rail.

The first thing you should know about Zenless Zone Zero is that it had a new trailer focused on the charming characters of the new version 1.1, whose protagonist is the mysterious agent Jane Doe.

The trailer shows off his deadly attacks in combat, as well as some hints about his true identity and covert operations. At the end, we see the desolate landscape outside New Eridu, which will be the main setting for the next chapter of the story, and some mysterious characters from the Sons of Calydon.

Then, on the Honkai Star Rail side, we also got to see quite a bit of new material. In its latest update, version 2.4, the vacation in Colonipenal is over and the Pathfinders are returning to the Luofu of Xianzhou to participate in the Star Combat Skills ceremony.

Following the recent adventure in Xianzhou, the latest gamescom trailer introduced Feixiao, the Heavenly Claw of Xianzhou’s Yaoqing and one of the Archer Lord’s seven heavenly generals.

At that moment, the Pathfinders discover popular legends about their formidable exploits, and the general herself, frank and direct, makes a spectacular entrance, descending from the skies to take over the battlefield. In addition, more details were revealed about the collaboration with the anime Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works] with Archer’s surprising arrival aboard the Astral Express, causing commotion among Pom-Pom and the crew.

It’s worth noting that Hoyoverse is giving its fans plenty of fodder, so those who are going all in on what it is Zenless Zone ZeroGenshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail itself find enough content to get really excited.

What do you think about these announcements?