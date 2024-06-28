The opportunity to play a very advanced version of Zenless Zone Zero It opened my eyes to what a free-to-play game should be like beyond the fact that you finish “all the content” or more specifically – the story.

You see, in free-to-play games, especially those that come from Asia or anime ones as well, they can go through some kind of “pause” because you have already finished the story of the game and perhaps the multiplayer section is not what you need. that catches you. After that come some challenges that give you extras and test you or help you progress the characters. Indeed, Zenless Zone Zero It will offer something special to those players who like a challenge.

Getting your hands on a game that is already “finished” in the strict sense that everything is unlocked and you already have everything, makes you think that you have to give it a try with the “new game+”, but here it is not worth it. there. The Hoyoverse game offers an extra that is worth reaching for, because it finally takes advantage of the game system and how you perfect it.

But what is it? Well, it actually seems like a very simple thing, but it’s designed to help you get the most out of the game and its combat mechanics, because just when you think you’ve mastered everything, you’re given a bigger challenge.

We also recommend: Zenless Zone Zero, Hoyoverse’s new game, will have a collaboration with one of the greatest DJs in history

Have you finished it yet? There’s more to play

Games that require many hours rarely offer an endgame that provides value to users. Clear examples of what it means to have a good “endgame” is Dragon Quest built.

In the case of Zenless Zone Zero offers a very particular endgame. It’s not possible to tell you how to get to it because that’s how it was presented to us, however, it is a fact that you will get it once you have finished the story and fulfilled other requirements. The thing is that when it appears, your world changes. Not in the strict sense that the game turns colorful or anything like that. Let’s say that doors open.

Source: Hoyoverse

One of them is facing big enemies, the kind that look like Boss Battles. Here, it’s all about interpretation, because these huge monsters have virtues and flaws. If you go – as our grandparents in Mexico used to say – like the Borras, then these are challenges where you face sponges that take damage and nothing happens to them. But, with the proper preparation, and paying attention to the perks that can improve your character, things simply change.

I remember in the last closed beta the game content was going away very quickly, which is understandable because what the developer wants is player feedback, plain and simple. They don’t give them the whole enchilada because it burns their product and makes no sense. Knowing the gate is wide open changed my perspective, because there is even more that can be done after you’ve accomplished “everything.”

Zenless Zone Zero gives you a reality check by raising its difficulty

Now, let’s go to the challenges, because that’s what matters in the afterlife. Zenless Zone Zero. We will have – assuming we get that far when we play the final version – the opportunity to face those boss battles I mentioned earlier. Sure, it seems like a repetitive task, a kind of “why if I’ve already beaten them” thing.

However, the challenge of a game is mainly to give you an additional offer to what it already has and to test you. Add to that that you have an attractive, solid combat system that weighs heavily in the experience. If you think you’ve already mastered everything, when you face those bosses again, who arrive in pairs, another totally tiring challenge simply appears.

Source: Hoyoverse

Now, that’s just the first layer of the onion. There’s a lot more to it as you peel away at Endless Zone Zero’s endgame. Sure, it can be tiring to fight 15+ minutes, but that’s because you might not be calculating how much experience your adventurers are bringing in or what perks you’re using to buff them.

This is when I feel like we have to applaud those who design these types of games, because really, dealing with free-to-play is not easy. Sometimes business comes first and then fun, and at least from everything I experienced, I saw the opposite, the gameplay is very entertaining and it seems that I am reliving the best moments that Devil May Cry gave me many years ago.

Zenless Zone Zero: When is it coming out and why will it be worth the wait?

For those who are just finding out about this new Hoyoverse production, I can tell you that Zenless Zone Zero It will be released on July 4 on PlayStation 5, mobile phones with Android or iOS and also on PC. As usually happens with this type of game, along with the rest of the players who also registered previously, you will receive rewards. You know, there has to be some kind of hook to get you excited to play.

Now, why will it be worth the wait? By then, the video game industry is going through a more or less easy, slow phase. We’re not so excited to play games because we might not have anything. You might be worried about going to the movies, but since there’s only Deadpool and Wolverine on, there has to be something that catches your attention.

Source: Hoyoverse

Zenless Zone Zero It’s a very rewarding experience in more ways than one, and we learned that from the closed beta: the combat system is very entertaining and agile, at various times you feel versatility and that brings a lot of value to the game. Then we have a great variety of characters that, depending on your tastes, you’ll want to have on a team. And last but not least, it seems that it has a lot of content and you’ll want to unlock it so that, in the end, you feel that there are additional challenges.

Are you going to enter? Zenless Zone Zero when is it available? Leave us your comments, follow the conversation on our channel Discord and subscribe to Google news so you don’t miss out on this and other news that interests you.