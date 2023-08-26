IGN’s YouTube channel posted a lengthy gameplay videos Of Zenless Zone Zero taken from the demo that the participants of the Gamescom 2023 which is taking place these days in Cologne were able to try.
The movie therefore allows us to have a further taste of this free-to-play action with an urban setting of Hoyoverse, the development house of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.
The initial part of the movie basically consists of a tutorial, preceded by cinematic and other comic-style sequences that present some of the game’s characters, followed by a boss fight. In the last few minutes, however, we are offered to see a much quieter section of exploration of New Eridium, the metropolis that forms the backdrop to the events of the game.
Some details about Zenless Zone Zero
Announced last year, Zenless Zone Zero (often abbreviated ZZZ) is an action game that stands out a lot from Genshin Impact and Hoyoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail both because of its urban-fantasy setting and the gameplay that seems more devoted to action.
In the game we will play the role of a Proxy, people who help others to explore alternative dimensions called Hollows, infested with monsters and marauders, known as Hollow Raiders. Thanks to this pretext we will come into contact with the various factions and gangs of New Eridu that form a colorful cast of playable characters.
Zenless Zone Zero is currently in development for PC, iOS, Android and other yet-to-be-announced platforms, possibly including PS5. For the moment it still does not have a release date but the first beta of the game was held last year, a sign that development should be well underway.
#Zenless #Zone #minute #gameplay #video #action #creators #Genshin #Impact
Leave a Reply