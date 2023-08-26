IGN’s YouTube channel posted a lengthy gameplay videos Of Zenless Zone Zero taken from the demo that the participants of the Gamescom 2023 which is taking place these days in Cologne were able to try.

The movie therefore allows us to have a further taste of this free-to-play action with an urban setting of Hoyoverse, the development house of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

The initial part of the movie basically consists of a tutorial, preceded by cinematic and other comic-style sequences that present some of the game’s characters, followed by a boss fight. In the last few minutes, however, we are offered to see a much quieter section of exploration of New Eridium, the metropolis that forms the backdrop to the events of the game.