When watch manufacturers want to design technoid timepieces, they like to use carbon fiber. Timekeeping in the carbon case makes not only the arm, but also the wallet light.

B.A high-quality bicycle frame has already gotten used to carbon fiber, but cast-iron watch fans are still unfamiliar with modern composite materials. Many watch enthusiasts equate value with weight and therefore only accept timepieces with cases made of stainless steel, gold or platinum. On the other hand, there are a number of technology enthusiasts who are of the opinion that technically high-quality movements should also be packed in high-tech materials.

A prime example of such a combination is the current “Defy El Primero 21 Carbon” from Zenith. The watch has a unique chronograph movement that is able to measure the time with a purely mechanical precision. This requires a special construction in which two movements are integrated on one platform. One is only responsible for the short-term measurement, the other only for the time display. The sister brand TAG Heuer has already gained experience with such constructions with the “Micrograph” model, which is why the colleagues from Le Locle were happy to provide a little development aid.