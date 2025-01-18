The bonuses that would remain to be received by the Betis after the transfer of Luiz Henrique to the Botafogo They would be in the air. The Brazilian winger more than fulfilled the first variable stipulated in the contract, relating to matches played with Botafogo and which meant 2 million euros for the green and whites. However, the other 2 million (less the 15 percent that corresponds to Fluminense) are conditioned as variables in the agreement between Betis and the Textor Group that refers to the incorporation of Luiz Henrique to Olympique Lyonnais after recovering his level in Brazil .

That move to France’s Ligue 1 was already taken for granted. But the latest information from Brazil indicates that Botafogo would be about to accept a proposal from St. Petersburg Zenit worth 35 million euros. Textor himself values ​​​​the exbetic, MVP of the Copa Libertadores as well as the Brasilelirao, in these figures.

We now have to see if Luiz Henrique agrees to go to Russia, something that the player already rejected when he was a member of Betis. It should be remembered that Fiorentina has also tried to take Luiz Henrique but their offers were rejected by the Rio de Janeiro club.

Betis hopes that it will head to the French Ligue 1, although the operation is not at all clear for the accounts of Lyon and the Textor group itself, with the French team threatened with relegation if it does not raise 100 million euros between now and the end of the season. .