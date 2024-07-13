Zenit beat Krasnodar and won the Russian Super Cup

Zenit became the winner of the Russian Super Cup. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The match with Krasnodar took place in Volgograd and ended with a score of 4:2. The winners’ goals were scored by Rodrigao, Wendel, and Maxim Glushenkov, who scored twice. Nikita Krivtsov and Fedor Smolov scored for Krasnodar.

Zenit won the Russian Championship and Cup in the 2023/2024 season. Krasnodar will play in the match as it finished second in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

In 2023, Zenit also won the Super Cup. The blue-white-blues were stronger than Moscow CSKA in the post-match penalty shootout with a score of 5:4.