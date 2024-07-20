Zenit defeated Krylia Sovetov 4-0 in RPL match

St. Petersburg’s Zenit scored a crushing victory over Samara’s Krylia Sovetov in the opening round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The meeting took place on Saturday, July 20, and ended with a score of 4:0 in favor of the guests. In the sixth minute, midfielder Maxim Glushenkov opened the scoring. In the 18th minute, forward Mateo Cassierra increased the team’s advantage. In the second minute of added time to the first half, Glushenkov scored a double. In the third minute of added time to the second half, midfielder Pedro set the final score.

Last season, Zenit won the Russian championship. Krylia Sovetov were in 12th place in the standings.

In the next round, Krylia Sovetov will host Rostov on July 26. Zenit will play Rubin Kazan away the following day.