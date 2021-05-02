Zenit Saint Petersburg won their seventh Russian League title by beating Lokomotiv Moscow at the Gazprom Arena, with two days remaining before the close of the competition. The team that Serguei Semak trains mathematically ensured its third consecutive success and left Lokomotiv, second in the standings, with nine points behind, without options from Zenit.

A Iranian Sardar Azmoun’s hat-trick along with a double by Artem Dzyuba and a goal by Malcom they provided the win to the whole of Saint Petersburg. Guinean Francois Kamano scored the only goal for the visitors. The triumph ranks Zenit as the second Russian team with the most league trophies. He has seven, one more than CSKA Moscow, and now only three less than Spartak Moscow, the most successful club in this competition but has not won it for four years.