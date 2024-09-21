Zenit beat Voronezh Fakel 3:1 in RPL

Zenit won a comeback victory over Voronezh Fakel in the 9th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported on Saturday, September 21, by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The match took place at the Gazprom Arena stadium in St. Petersburg and ended with a 3:1 victory for the hosts. The visitors were the first to score, with Evgeny Markov scoring from a penalty in the 8th minute. Zenit’s goals were scored by Mateo Cassierra (52nd minute), Luciano Gonda (67th), and Dmitry Erokhin (87th).

Zenit continues to lead the RPL standings with 23 points. Second-placed Krasnodar has two points less. The top three is rounded out by Moscow Lokomotiv, which has 18 points and one match in hand.

Earlier on September 21, Krasnodar defeated Tolyatti’s Akron in the ninth round of the RPL. The Krasnodar team won with a big score of 5:2.