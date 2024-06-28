Zenit offered Spartak 20 million euros for Alexander Sobolev

Zenit wanted to buy Spartak Moscow striker Alexander Sobolev. About this in my Telegram-channel reports insider Ivan Karpov.

The club from Saint Petersburg offered Spartak 20 million euros for the player. The Muscovites are not ready to let the forward go for less than 30 million.

Last season in the Russian Premier League, Sobolev scored five goals in 27 matches. The Transfermarkt portal values ​​the footballer at 7.5 million euros.

Earlier, Zenit bought Moscow Lokomotiv player Maxim Glushenkov. It was reported that the midfielder would earn one billion rubles in four years at Zenit. The blue-white-blues will pay 600 million rubles for the player’s transfer, with another 400 million going to agent fees and signing bonuses.