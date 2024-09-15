Zenit denies reports of million-dollar bonuses for victory over CSKA in RPL

Chairman of the board of St. Petersburg Zenit Alexander Medvedev responded to reports that the team’s players received bonuses of five million rubles for the victory over Moscow CSKA. His words are quoted by Sport24.

Medvedev denied the information that appeared. He called it fiction.

Earlier, the Telegram channel “Mutko Against” reported on bonuses for Zenit players. It was noted that the standard bonuses at Zenit are half as much, but for a successful game against a key rival, the management of the St. Petersburg club decided to reward the players with bonuses in double the amount.

On September 14, Zenit beat CSKA in the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The match ended with a 1:0 victory for the visitors. The only goal was scored by striker Luciano Gonda in the 43rd minute.