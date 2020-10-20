Problems for Bruges ahead of their 2020-21 Champions League debut.

The Belgian Champion He traveled to Saint Petersburg on Monday to face the Russian champion without three important players. Belgian goalkeeper and international Simon Mignolet, forward Michael Krmencik and center-back Odilon Kossounou, as well as the club’s general manager, Vincent Manaert, gave positive for coronavirus and they were quarantined in Belgium (follow the game live on As.com).

The loss of Kossounou is an even harder blow for Bruges because the team had already lost its starting defense, the Ivorian coast Simon Deli, injured Saturday last in the league tie against Standard de Liege (1-1).

Current champion of the Super League and the Russian Cup, Zenit leads the local championship for another year and now seeks to bring to Europe the success achieved in their country in the last two years.

Without the ex-barcelonista Malcom, injured, and his compatriot, left-back Douglas Santos, suspended, Sergei Semak’s team will have Dejan Lovren on defense and Dzyuba and Azmoun up front.

Match sheet and possible eleven headlines



Zenith: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Krugovoy; Erokhin, Ozdoev, Barrios, Driussi; Azmoun and Dzyuba.

Witches: Horvath; Sobol, Mechele, Ricca, Mata; Vormer, Rits, Vanaken; Lang, Badji and Diatta.

Referee: B. Bastien (France).

Stadium: Saint Petersburg.

Time: 18:55