Zenit St. Petersburg is interested in acquiring Everton striker Richarlison. Fichajes.net reports.

Blue-white-blue are ready to pay the club of the English Premier League (Premier League) 40 million euros. In addition, the Russians made an offer to the player under a personal contract; they want to conclude a five-year agreement with the player with a salary of 10 million euros per season.

The source notes that Zenit wants to acquire Richarlison to strengthen the squad. In addition, the 23-year-old Brazilian has friendly relations with his compatriot Malcolm, who is in favor of the blue-white-blue.

This season, Richarlison played 11 matches in the national championship, in which he scored two goals and made two assists. The striker also has eight goals in 23 matches for the Brazilian national team.