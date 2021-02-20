Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Vilmar Barrios has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

In the message on the Zenit website it says that the Colombian “is in forced quarantine after passing a positive test for coronavirus infection in Dubai.”

It is noted that the midfielder is doing well. Testing for COVID-19 was carried out as part of the training camp, now Barrios is awaiting re-analysis results.

On February 20, Zenit plays against Arsenal Tula in the 1/8 finals of the Russian Cup.

In early February, due to the coronavirus, Dmitry Kulikov, Russian defender of the National Hockey League (NHL) New Jersey club, was quarantined. The list of suspended players also includes the Russian players of “Washington” – goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.