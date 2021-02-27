Zenit at home drew with Rostov in the match of the 20th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, February 27, and ended with a score of 2: 2. As part of the hosts, Daler Kuzyaev scored a goal. In addition, Rostov defender Nikolay Poyarkov scored a goal. Ali Sow scored a double among the guests. At the beginning of the second half, Rostovites were in the minority. Maxim Osipenko was sent off for a foul of last resort.

The victory allowed Zenit to score 42 points, the team continues to lead in the standings. In the asset “Rostov” 33 points, the team is in fifth place.

In the next round on March 8, Zenit will play Rubin away. Rostov will host Sochi two days earlier.