“Zenith” tied with a score of 2: 2 with “Orenburg” in the match of the 28th round of the RPL

Petersburg “Zenith” went from defeat in the match of the 28th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against “Orenburg”. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Orenburg and ended with the score 2:2. The first goal in the 28th minute was scored by the blue-white-and-blue midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, then Alexander Ektov and Renato Gojkovic brought the hosts ahead thanks to goals in the 41st and 62nd minutes. In added time to the second half, Ivan Sergeyev equalized the score.

In a parallel meeting, Dynamo defeated Torpedo with a score of 3:0. The gates of the rivals were struck by Konstantin Tyukavin, Yaroslav Gladyshev and Arsen Zakharyan.

As a result, after 28 matches, Dynamo climbed to sixth place in the RPL standings, gaining 45 points. Orenburg moved up to eighth place with 40 points. Zenit secured the championship ahead of schedule in the 26th round, the team has 66 points. Torpedo closes the table with 13 points in the standings.