Zenit escaped defeat in the match of the 26th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Krasnodar. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Sergey Semak’s team bounced back from the score 0: 2. Zenit was losing with a difference of two goals already by the 60th minute of the meeting. In the 75th minute, Serdar Azmun played one goal, and in the 86th minute, Andrei Mostovoy equalized the score.

Zenit retained the first place in the standings of the Russian championship. Semak’s charges have 55 points after 26 matches of the tournament.

Krasnodar is on the 11th line. The team has 35 points. Since April 6, the club has been headed by Viktor Goncharenko, who previously led CSKA.