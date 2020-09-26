The footballers of the St. Petersburg Zenit defeated Ufa in the match of the ninth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), reports TASS…

The meeting took place in St. Petersburg and ended with a score of 6: 0. Three goals were scored by forward Artem Dziuba. Iranian forward Serdar Azmun scored twice, striker Aleksey Sutormin sent another ball into the opponents’ goal. In the 80th minute of the game, Azmun was injured, he was replaced by Andrey Mostovoy.

Zenit, following the results of nine matches, remains the leader in the standings, gaining 20 points and ahead of Moscow’s Spartak in additional indicators. Ufa is in 14th place with five points.

Earlier today, Spartak beat Tambov 2: 0.