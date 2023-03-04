Malcolm’s double and Erokhov’s goal helped Zenit defeat Pari Nizhny Novgorod in the RPL match

Zenit defeated Paris Nizhny Novgorod in the match of the 18th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

A double from Malcolm and a goal from Alexander Erokhov helped the St. Petersburg team to win. The Brazilian hit the opponents’ gates in the 12th and 48th minutes of the meeting. Erokhov scored in the 82nd minute.

On February 24, it became known that Malcolm and another Brazilian football player of Zenit, Claudinho, changed their citizenship.