Zenit defeated Lokomotiv at home in the match of the 28th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) and became the champion of the country ahead of schedule. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, May 2, and ended with a score of 6: 1 in favor of the hosts. Serdar Azmun scored a hat-trick among the winners. The double was recorded by Artem Dzyuba. Another goal was scored by Malcolm. Francois Camano scored among the guests.

The victory allowed Zenit to break away from the second Lokomotiv by nine points two rounds before the end of the championship. Muscovites have lost the mathematical chances of catching up with the blue-white-blue. Petersburg club became the champion of Russia for the third time in a row.

In the next round on May 8, Zenit will play Ufa on the road. Lokomotiv will host Dynamo on the same day.