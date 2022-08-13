St. Petersburg football club “Zenit” beat CSKA Moscow in the match of the fifth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). As reported on August 13 “Sport-Express”the meeting in the Northern capital ended with the score 2:1.

Now the team has 11 points in five matches, and the “soldiers”, who were in the lead before this game, dropped to third place with 10 points. Thus, after the victory, Zenit topped the table of the Russian Football Championship.

It is known that Malcolm (45+2 minutes) and Gustavo Mantuan (85) scored goals for the hosts, for whom this match for Zenit was his debut. As part of CSKA, Fedor Chalov scored from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute. The match was played in the presence of 51,174 spectators.

Earlier, on August 6, Zenit played a draw with FC Akhmat in the fourth round match of the World – Russian Premier League. The meeting in Grozny ended with the score 0:0.

Prior to this, on August 3, the World – Russian Premier League announced the contenders for the title of the best player of July. The list includes Fedor Smolov (Dynamo), Eduard Spertsyan (Krasnodar), Daniil Utkin (Rostov), ​​Quincy Promes (Spartak) and Igor Akinfeev (CSKA).