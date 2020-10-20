Zenit Saint Petersburg

The ex-Barça player Malcom, still with muscular discomfort, will be the only notable loss of a team that continues to maintain its hegemony in Russia. The one Sergey Semak can count on will be the experienced Dejan Lovren on defense and Dzyuba and Azmoun up front. A priori, the Russian bloc is inferior to Lazio and Dortmund in their group, so this match is essential for a future classification.

AS to follow: Artem Dzyuba. the captain of the Russian bloc has six goals, the same as Azmoun, and three assists in his league. It is the benchmark within the field and, above all, in order to break the rival goal.