St. Petersburg football club Zenit in the 28th round match Tinkoff – Russian Premier League defeated Moscow Lokomotiv with a score of 6: 1 and became the world football champion for the seventh time. This was announced on May 2 “Sport-Express”…

The score was opened in the first half by the striker of the blue and white Artem Dziuba, then the striker Serdar Azmun scored two goals, having converted a penalty once.

At the beginning of the second half, the Iranian scored a hat-trick. Then Dzyuba scored his second goal in the match.

The prestige goal was scored by Loko striker Francois Camano, but Zenit had the last word when forward Malcolm scored a goal.

As a result, Zenit scored 61 points and was nine points ahead of Lokomotiv. Zenit secured the championship title ahead of schedule in the 2020/21 season.

The striker of the blue and white Serdar Azmun with 19 goals and the captain of Zenit Artem Dziuba with 16 goals occupy the first and second places in the list of Tinkoff – RPL scorers this season.

Thanks to the victory in the Russian championship, Zenit guaranteed itself a participation in the group stage of the Champions League next season.

Petersburg club previously won the trophy in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2020. Also “Zenith” became the champion of the USSR in 1984.

At the end of last season, Dziuba and Azmun also became the top scorers of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League.

Zenit became the champion of the Tinkoff Russian Premier League of the 2019/20 season ahead of schedule after winning the 26th round away match, beating Krasnodar with a score of 4: 2.