Zenit defeated Ural in the RPL match with a score of 2: 0, Ivan Sergeev scored a double

Petersburg “Zenith” defeated the Yekaterinburg “Ural” in the match of the 21st round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held at the St. Petersburg stadium and ended with the score 2:0. In the 75th minute, Ivan Sergeev, the striker of the blue-white-blues, opened the scoring. In the 86th minute, he increased the team’s lead by scoring a brace.

Thus, after 21 matches, Zenit remains the leader of the RPL standings with 51 points. Ural is in tenth place with 25 points.

In the next round, the Blue-White-Blues will play on the road with Lokomotiv Moscow on April 9. “Ural” a day earlier also on the road will play a match with Grozny “Akhmat”.