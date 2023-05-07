Zenit defeated Spartak 3:2 and became the champion of Russia for the fifth time in a row

Zenit beat Spartak at home in the match of the 26th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with the score 3:2. Claudinho, Andrey Mostovoy and Ivan Sergeev excelled at the hosts. The guests scored Keita Balde and Quincy Promes, who converted a penalty.

Thus, the blue-white-blue secured the championship ahead of schedule. They won the tournament for the fifth time in a row. After 26 matches, the Petersburgers are in first place in the standings with 64 points. From the closest pursuers – CSKA – they are separated by 13 points. The red-whites are on the fourth line with 49 points in the asset.

In the next round, Zenit will host Krasnodar at its stadium on May 13. Spartak will play Khimki away on the same day.