Opening hours: What time to see Zenit – Barcelona?

Zenit de San Perterburgo and Barça will meet this Friday, October 9 in this meeting of the second day of the Euroleague 2020/21. The match will start at 18:00 hours and will be played in the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg (Russia).

Television: How to watch Zenit – Barcelona on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Zenit vs Barcelona live with the narration of two of his regular communicators. It can be followed live the meeting, which begins at 18:00 hours, through the application of DAZN.

Zenit – Barcelona, ​​live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Zenit vs Barcelona. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.