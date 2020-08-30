Petersburg “Zenith” and Moscow “Lokomotiv” drew in the match of the sixth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”

The meeting, which took place on August 30 in Moscow, ended with a score of 0: 0. At the same time, in the first half, the goal of midfielder of railroad workers Dmitry Rybchinsky was canceled, as the judges recorded an offside position.

Thus, the leader in the championship standings was Moscow “Spartak”, which on August 29 beat Tula “Arsenal” (2: 1). The assets of the red and white 14 points. Zenit are second (13), Lokomotiv seventh (8).

In another match of the round “Ufa” and “Dynamo” drew (1: 1). On August 30, four more meetings will take place: Rubin – Tambov, Sochi – Ural, Akhmat – CSKA and Krasnodar – Rostov.