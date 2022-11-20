Interviewed by the Product Builders podcast, the creative director of Zenimax Online Studios, Ben Jonesconfirmed that the team is been working on a new game for over four years and that this represents a project of considerable size inside Bethesda.

The team specializes in MMOs and online role-playing games, having been engaged for years in particular on The Elder Scrolls Online, but apparently also on something else, not yet announced.

Jones explained that it is a new intellectual propertytherefore it should be a game untied from the other historical series of Bethesda.

The team has been working on it for over four years now, so it seems to be a project of considerable importance for the company, which is also confirmed by the resources employed: according to the creative director, there are around 200 developers currently busy on this new game.

Jones personally leads a “small” team of about 50 developers who deal more specifically with the design and development of the central part of this new game, but in total the developers involved in Zenimax Online would be around 200, which suggests that this is the new main game by the internal team at Bethesda, after The Elder Scrolls Online which however will continue its journey with further expansions.

Difficult to say what it is: the reference to a new intellectual property suggests something completely new, but in fact it could still be a new title connected to one of the reference universes of Bethesda, with some entries that would point to a sort of MMO focused on Starfield.

It appears that Zenimax is also working on a mobile MMO, but it’s unlikely that this is the big project Jones has been referring to, which seems to indicate a big-caliber triple-A game for PC and probably consoles.