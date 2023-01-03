Similar to what happened with Raven Software and Blizzard Albany, a new video game syndicate has formed within Microsoft today. In an unexpected way, ZeniMax Media, responsible for studies such as BethesdaArkane, Machine Games, and more, revealed that a union made up of more than 300 QA workers has been created.

The union, known as ZeniMax Workers United, encompasses several ZeniMax Media studios in the United States. Along with this, it has been pointed out that “the majority” of the company’s quality control workers are part of this group. Employees formed a union with the Communications Workers of Americaor CWA for its acronym in English.

Thanks to the enormous number of members, this is already the largest union in the video game industry in the United States. For its part, Microsoft has said it will maintain a neutral position in the process, and will not attempt to dissuade workers from achieving formal recognition, thereby recognizing the union. This was what Christopher Shelton, president of the CWA, commented on the matter:

“We applaud Microsoft for remaining neutral during this process and letting workers decide for themselves if they want a union. The company is following through on the commitments it laid out in its labor principles earlier this year, while also sending a strong message to the video game industry: the right to freely and fairly elect union representation must be in the hands of workers. , not management”.

Unlike the cases of Raven Software and Blizzard Albany, on January 3, ZeniMax Workers United was voluntarily recognized, which allowed contract negotiations to begin without any kind of conflict. Without a doubt, a great step for the industry. On related topics, Bethesda reaffirms the release date of Starfield. Similarly, Xbox chief defends Bethesda from crunch accusations.

Editor’s Note:

Although this is great news, there is a question as to whether this was carried out without any kind of problem to have a good image of the problems that the purchase of Activision Blizzard is having in various parts of the world.

