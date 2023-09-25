Walter Zenga, former Inter goalkeeper, spoke to the microphones of Radio TV Serie A to talk about the Nerazzurri’s excellent start to the championship: “Yes, I expected this start to Inter’s season. It is the most complete team, then some matches may even be played less well like in San Sebastian. As a manager, you don’t let questions like “Asllani is not ready” or “there are no second lines” influence you. You have to have long-term management“.

“Inter has a clear strength compared to the others. I don’t know how long the previous season’s champions and runners-up had been so far from the top. Inzaghi and all of Inter must look at themselves, it’s the only way to continue to progress. I read that the calendar is simple, but that’s not true. If you think like that, it’s a good time you get hurt. You don’t have to think about making ten victories in a row, you have to think about Sassuolo who has just given 4 to Juve“.