The first semi-final of the Italian Cup between Juventus and Inter was marked by a “Conti” character: like Antonio Conte, Alfredo Foni was the flag of the Lady (from ’34 to ’47), then coach of the Nerazzurri with whom he won two league titles and also coach of the national team. He is remembered for the bolt and for the defeat, as head coach, against Northern Ireland in ’58, like the one in 2017 with Sweden which was decisive for the exclusion of the Blues at the World Cup. As a footballer, Foni was world champion in 1938, the year in which his Juve eliminated Inter in the semifinals of the Italian Cup thanks to a 2-0 one-off win at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin, then dedicated to Benito Mussolini. Goals by Ernesto Tomasi and precisely Foni, with Juve who then won their first Coppa Italia (it was the fifth edition) in the double final against Turin.