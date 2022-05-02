Zendure Passport III is an All in One global charger produced by the manufacturer of the same name Zendureborn in 2013 which is based in California and in China. Thanks to three different built-in power connections it will allow you to travel saving you the trouble of having to look for a suitable support for each socket and stealing very little space in your suitcase, since it is a device that can fit in the palm of your hand.

It is a particularly useful device for those who love to travel and want to make up for lost time, after the limits imposed worldwide due to COVID19 pandemic and that have finally been loosened. Having said that, I’m going to examine it in detail, telling you about:

Packaging and design;

Functionality and use;

Value for money.

Zendure passport III: packaging and design

Regarding the packaging of the Zendure passport III I have very little to say as it was delivered to me practically without, inside a soaking wet, destroyed and completely anonymous box. Fortunately, the device was wrapped in tons of water-repellent packaging material that protected it properly.

In addition tothe absence of any suitable container, any instruction booklet explaining how to use the device is missing. Although apparently its use is intuitive, you could run the risk of forcing the levers that allow the thrust of the various pins because the levers prepared, in addition to being pushed forward, must be previously pressed. If you don’t know this detail, you risk ruining the Zendure Passport III. Personally, I learned all its secrets by studying from the videos on YouTube.

For what concern designit looks like a device of the future, designed in the past, it remembers the lines that characterized the sixties. Rectangular in shape with rounded corners, you can find the Zendure Passport III in colors marc, light blue And black. The sides are semi-transparent and allow you to observe the technical components inside.

Zendure passport III: functionality and use

Zendure passport III is a travel charger that you can take with you to more than 200 countries and charge up to 5 AC devices thanks to as many USB ports. The USB port kit includes: four USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. The USB-C port on the side can handle up to 65W of power, which will allow you to fully satisfactory charging. Each of the remaining ports, on the other hand, can deliver up to 15 W of power.

It is important to specify that the USB-C if used alone will deliver 65W of power, otherwise, if used simultaneously with another port, it will drop to 45W. As for the manual controls that push the plugs to be used abroad, there are three: one useful in the USA / Japan countries, one for the United Kingdom and finally one that “pushes out”A socket for Europe, which is perfectly suited to the Italian sockets.

Zendure Passport III has been designed so that when one plug is pushed forward or extended, the others are automatically locked. The sockets on which the device can be used are: A, B, C, E, F, G, I, J, K, L and N.

Another very convenient function of the Passport III has been placed in the main facade of the device that will allow you to connect hair dryer, iron and other AC devices with connectors A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M and N.

As for any overheating that could become problematic abroad, Zendure Passport III has been designed in such a way that, should any overheating occur, two metal elements of the internal circuits separate, thus allowing the temperature to drop. Once the cooling has taken place, the metals will return to their primary position and it will be possible to continue using the device.

Zendure passport III: value for money

Zendure passport III is a device designed for travelers around the world: only in this way will you be able to make the most of all its functions as an AC adapter or a multi-charger. Being also extremely compact you can take it with you anywhere: put it in your suitcase or in any bag without it tiring you or stealing too much space.

Zendure passport III does not come with its own packaging, as far as this aspect is concerned, the company has been quite spartan. Yet it is very important to keep it clean and sheltered from the elements, because both circumstances could damage it, therefore, you will have to take care of an adequate case.

As you find written on the dedicated website, it is compatible with all USB devices such as iPhone 13/12 / X / 8/7/6, Samsung S8 / S7, Xiaomi Mix2, HUAWEI Mate 10, Meizu, laptop, tablet, digital camera, shaver etc. Thanks to its versatility, you can travel worry-free to the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Asia, the Middle East and other countries of the world.

Its price is 45 S (€ 42.68), that considering all its functions, the good quality of the product, the versatility and that will allow you not to buy other adapters, allowing you to find everything you are looking for in a single device, I would say that it is an affordable expense, if your intention is there is to use it till the end. You can find it on the official Zendure website, in the shopping section: according to company policies, you have 30 days to try it out during your wanderings.