Dubai (Union)

The horse “Zenden” for “LLB Performance Horse”, under the supervision of coach C. David and the leadership of Italian knight Antonio Friso, broke a time of 1200 meters “sandy” when he clinched the title of the Dubai Golden Shaheen race, which was awarded $ 1,500,000.

The race was characterized by the great speed produced by the horses in the first stage of the race, before reaching the depth of the rectum, when the rider Friso accelerated his speed unusually, relying on the strength of his 5-year-old horse’s fitness.

Indeed, the hero succeeded in outperforming the “Red Lo Zili” by Tokyo Horse Racing, under the supervision of Te Yasuda, and led by Ryan Moore, and from the intensity of his speed, the knight Antonio Friso fell off his horse after cutting the line of access.

The hero scored a time of 1:09:01 minutes, and came in third place “Canvas” by Sheikh Muhammad bin Ubaid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Doug Watson and led by Patrick Dobbs.

Half: the sixth

Category: Dubai Golden Shaheen, First Class

Award: $ 1,500,000

Sponsored by: Gulf News

Distance: 1200 meters

Floor: sandy

Winner: Zenden

Owner: LLB Performance Horse

The Knight: Antonio Friso

Coach: C. David

Timing: 1:09:01 minutes