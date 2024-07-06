This departure would allow Cruz Azul to “cash in” and go for one more player.

Alejandro Zendejas is a player who has attracted a lot of interest in the position.

Meanwhile, in Coapa I know they love Gonzalo Piovi, but so far there have been no negotiations.

— Adrian Esparza Oteo💎 (@A_EsparzaOteo) July 5, 2024