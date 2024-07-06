In the last few hours it has been confirmed that Uriel Antuna is very close to leaving Cruz Azul to join Matías Almeyda’s AEK Athens. The transfer will be around 7 million dollars, of which half of that figure corresponds to Chivas de Guadalajara. Being this the case, the Celestes will lose who was their best man, at least in attack last tournament, but far from wasting time in regrets, the board is preparing to look for a high-level replacement.
Adrián Esparza, a source very close to the machine, confirms that the number one option in La Noria to fill the gap left by Antuna, is Alejandro Zendejas. The star man of América plays in the same position as Uriel, although, with very different virtues, while the still sky-blue player works with a natural profile looking for the back to assist, the man of the eagles does it with a changed profile courtesy of a very educated left foot that makes him both a generator and an assister.
The Zendejas option has been liked by Cruz Azul for many weeks and now, the Celestes have the financial potential to move for his signing, since in addition to the 3.5 million dollars received for Antuna, another two and a half million of the same currency are expected for Huescas, capital that they hope to use in the signing of a replacement for the current top scorer of the Liga MX. The negotiations will begin as soon as Uriel says goodbye.
