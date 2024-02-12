The fans in the nest are tired of Alejandro Zendejas and it is expected that André Jardine himself will soon open his eyes, as the winger continues to go unnoticed. Thus, Alejandro could be experiencing his last opportunity in the starting eleven in the middle of the week against Real Estelí in the second leg of the CONCACAF duel, this because Dilrosun will not be able to be considered by the coaching staff since his presence will not It was enabled on time.
América did not confirm the registration of the Dutchman for said tie, although the player could be in the following rounds, at least for this week's duel he is one hundred percent ruled out.
This being the case, it is a fact that Zendejas will be in the starting eleven and the one trained in Chivas will have to make a difference in a key duel, because if he does not do so, he really runs the risk of losing that role as Jardine's trusted man, he could well be living his last life as an untouchable because he has competition, and the pressure from the fans is increasing.
Alejandro Zendejas' start to the semester with América is being poor. This fact has nothing to do with the fans, because despite the fact that the winger has zero performance, almost non-existent, the one selected by the United States continues to have an untouchable role for André Jardine and it is worth remembering that this position caused the departure of Leo Suárez de Coapa, who, by the way, already adds a lot to the cause of the UNAM Pumas.
