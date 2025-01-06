Actress Zendaya attended the 2025 Golden Globes as nominated for best leading actress for the film Rivals (Challengers). She did it dressed old hollywoodwith a collection of jewelry from the Bulgari brand.

The young actress wore a necklace of high jewelry in platinum with an oval paraiba tourmaline and more than 48 carats of diamonds, a high jewelry paraiba tourmaline ring and diamond earrings… but among all those jewelry, one stood out that was not from Bulgari and that has sparked rumors.

This is a solitaire with a huge diamond that he wore on his left hand, on his ring finger, the hand and finger where the engagement ring is traditionally worn.

Users of social networks and international media did not hesitate to speculate If it could be a subtle way for Zendaya to show that her boyfriendalso actor Tom Holland, has asked her to marry him.

It is a ring in a fine gold hoop, with a huge cushion cut diamond or cushiona highly sought-after size as a setting in solitaire rings.

Zendaya and Holland, both 28 years old, have been dating since 2021. They had met some time before, when they worked together in Spider-Man: Homecoming of 2017 and shortly after they repeated in Spider-Man: No Way Home of 2021.

Thus, one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood could have decided to take a step further by making their relationship official through marriage.