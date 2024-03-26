Since Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released in theaters, many doubts have remained in the hearts of fans who want to continue watching Tom Holland like this character, questions that little by little have been resolved, from what its plot would be to the possible release date. But also a specific doubt that was had is whether at some point ned and Michelle Jones (MJ) They would participate again, since as many will remember, they have lost their memory due to Dr. Strange's spell.

However, there is good news for those who are followers of the actress. Zendayaand days ago delays were reported in the recording of the next season of Euphoria, and that could be due in part to the fact that the girl is quite busy with another project, which is rumored to be the next film of the wall-crawler. Which is speculated to be probably the last collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony, given that the latter have plans to give it a new reboot with everything and actors.

As mentioned by The InSneider The film is expected to begin filming in September-October 2024, so it is clearly possible that it will be released in theaters until October of the following year, 2025. Added to this is the fact that they have to present it somewhere. type of event in advance, so the setting could be the San Diego Comic-Con, or an alleged return of D23, an event in which Disney shows everything that is coming in the future.

Here is information for those who don't know who he is. Zendaya:

Zendaya is an American actress, singer and dancer. Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. She was born on September 1, 1996 in Oakland, California, United States. Zendaya rose to fame for her starring role in the Disney Channel series, “Shake It Up,” where she played Rocky Blue. Since then, she has pursued a successful career in both acting and music. She has appeared in films such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and “Malcolm & Marie,” and has won several awards for her work, including an Emmy Award for her role. in the HBO series, “Euphoria.” She has also released music as a solo artist and has been recognized for her style and activism.

Remember that Spider-Man 4 of the UCM is a fact, in addition to the possible participation of the character in the films of avengers that are coming for the next few years.

Via: The InSneider

Editor's note: It's a little strange that he's going to participate, after all they had assumed that both Zendaya's character and Peter Parker's other friend no longer knew the boy as he was. It was the perfect opportunity to introduce ourselves to Mary Jane.