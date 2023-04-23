Nobody saw it coming! zendaya appeared on the stage of the 2023 Coachella Festival to drive all attendees crazy by singing nothing more and nothing less than “All of us”the emblematic theme of the series “Euphoria”, broadcast by HBO. labrinth, author of the aforementioned song, was one of the artists that appeared on the big poster of the event and, after interpreting “I’m tired”, a song from the same series starring the actress, gave the former Disney star a pass. In this way, they joined their voices to delight in the concert.

Zendaya spoke through her social networks about her performance at Coachella 2023. She also thanked labrinth for having invited her, since it had been a last minute arrangement. “Thank you for such a magical and special night, and such a beautiful audience. I have never heard so many screams in all my life as at that moment…”he said in his stories of instagram.

