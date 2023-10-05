American actress, dancer and model Zendaya posed in clothes with a revealing neckline from the French haute couture house Balmain. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted frames, the 27-year-old star of the series “Euphoria” posed near an open window against the backdrop of the city landscape. She appeared in front of the camera in a fitted white jumpsuit with shorts with a black polka dot print, showing off her slender figure.

At the same time, the outfit was decorated with a neckline that exposed part of the chest to the waist, on the sides of which there were voluminous flowers of various shades, imitating blown glass and made from recycled bottles. The actress’s look was also complemented by a bob styled in waves and high-heeled shoes to match the outfit.

Earlier in October, Zendaya also starred in an outfit with a plunging neckline for the fashion brand Louis Vuitton and delighted fans. The celebrity shared a series of photos in which she poses in a white dress with straps with brown leather inserts.