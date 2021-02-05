Zendaya is the actress that Hollywood needed to continue believing in its stars. Fashion icon, youth spokesperson, screen talent: Zendaya maintains her eloquent and forthright personality to appeal to an audience that never tires of her. Disney girl, Marvel teenager, has written a book, designed her own clothing line, winner of an Emmy for her complex character in ‘Euphoria’, Zendaya reaches her fullness at 24 years with her role in ‘Malcolm and Marie’, tape for the can get to win the Oscar. She was just 14 when she appeared in her first role on ‘Shake It Up’ and has since catapulted herself to the top of Hollywood. This week, the film ‘Malcolm and Marie’, a production written and directed by Sam levinson, where it shares the limelight with John David Washington. This is a clandestine project that was secretly shot in Carmel during the summer in California, in full confinement by the coronavirus. In Los Angeles, and via digital, we had the opportunity to talk with the new Hollywood star.

-What does this character mean to you?

-It has been a very special opportunity to play a character that was written for me. Sam wrote it not only as a challenge for me, but also for the woman he may be watching grow in front of him. This project is a testament to our professional relationship

-There is a lot of talk about the age difference between the main actors. Is your audience ready to see it in adult characters?

-I understand that for many of my followers it is not easy, I think that it is difficult for all of us to see our little brother grow up. It is difficult to see my evolution as an actress, because I am older than some of the characters that I play on television and that can create confusion. I feel capable of putting two different characters on the table. As an actress, I take the liberty of unleashing my artistic creativity. I started at Disney and have progressed in experience.

-The film, shot in black and white, is the intimate portrait of a couple. A meta-story about the filmmaker who writes and directs the film. You have worked with Levinson on ‘Euphoria’, why did you dare to work in the middle of a pandemic?

-When the covid was declared a pandemic and forced all of us to pause our lives, the sudden reduction in speed left me confused. I am not one of those who stop, I have been working non-stop for 10 years and, suddenly, I had to stop dead. I was stunned, to the point that I had to think: Who am I without my job? I like? Who is Zendaya without acting? it was terrifying to face those questions. So when Sam called me to do ‘something’ in lockdown, I said yes immediately. Within hours we came to the conclusion that it should be shot in one location. The story is based on something that happened to Sam, one night he forgot to thank his wife after winning an award.

Video.



The movie trailer.



-The film was shot at the stunning, eco-friendly Caterpillar House, designed by San Francisco architect Jonathan Feldman, on the Santa Lucia Preserve near Carmel, the only location in the state that at the time allowed filming on private property.

-It was really spectacular, a fascinating play. A way to explore what storytelling could be in its simplest form. It is the role of my dreams. We got to live in that amazing house with some material written for me. This shoot has been something I’ve never done before in my career.

“Do you have something to do with Marie?”

-Personally, I don’t think I’ll ever find myself in a situation like that. The verbal fight between a man who has had the biggest night of his career and his muse is Marie’s struggle to be loved and not idolized. A great aspect of this movie is appreciating those we love, those people who make artists’ lives possible. I think it is very, very important, to recognize those who accompany us along the way, it is not so difficult to say ‘I love you’, but it costs us too much. In my world, that’s my goal.

-Became a production company for the first time, the film adopted a non-traditional financial structure that allows the actors to be partly owners of the profits. Do you feel more powerful being part producer?

-I own the film along with John, Sam and part of the team. I have never been in this situation where I can say that I have invested my work in my own film. It is something wonderful.

-As a young African American woman, have you come to change things?

-I hope so. What is really interesting with this film is that the more you talk about the film, the more important it becomes. This is a project that can change many things, because it shows that we can do whatever we want if we commit ourselves, if we are creative.

-After winning the Emmy now it sounds for the Golden Globe and the Oscar. Do you think about the prizes?

-It meant a lot to me to win an Emmy. We live in difficult times and I am grateful for those moments that celebrate my career.

-Did playing Rue in ‘Euphoria’ help you when creating Marie?

-Rue is a wonderful character who invites you to feel empathy for those who make mistakes. Marie and Rue are two very different women. Film and television are media designed to entertain, but they are also vehicles for creating an emotional engagement with stories. It is one thing to feel connected and quite another to see yourself reflected in a character; Rue is a commitment to those who suffer from addiction. I am very grateful to all the people who connect with Rue or feel that, through the series, they can attribute Rue’s moments or situations to their own life and that helps them not to feel alone. That’s really what’s important to me about playing the character.