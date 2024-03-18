The actress Zendaya (27 years old) has been in charge of presenting the trophy of the Indian Wells tennis tournament, in her native California, to the Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek. The championship, which in its male version was won by Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia, was held in the Coachella Valley between March 3 and 17 and culminated last weekend with the finals and the distribution of prizes.

More information

Zendaya did not miss Sunday's event, which she attended with her partner, also actor Tom Holland. For the occasion she was imbued with the spirit of the sport that was the protagonist of the day and wore a set of a zip-up sweatshirt with a hood and a white miniskirt, by Louis Vuitton, the brand of which she is the image. A good example of tenniscore that TikTok elevated a couple of years ago.

To present the trophy to Iga Swiatek, Zendaya visited like any other tennis player: in white and with a miniskirt. Clive Brunskill (Getty Images)

Her appearance on the court and her choice of clothing are not casual and mark what will surely be a new stylistic era for the performer. After a promotional tour, the Dune: part 2, in which the actress became an android and cyborg, she is now preparing for what will be her next premiere, Challengers. In the new film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, in addition to being a producer, Zendaya shares the screen (and love trio) with Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. She plays the coach and wife of a Grand Slam tennis champion who signs up to compete in an event against her ex-lover.

The new film will hit theaters in the United States on April 26 (with no release date yet in Spain) after a long period of delays. It was planned to open the last Venice International Film Festival in September, but the actors and screenwriters' strike last year postponed its premiere indefinitely.

Zendaya attended the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev with her partner, actor Tom Holland. Matthew Stockman (Getty Images)

The queen of the carpet

With the look in Indian Wells, the star inaugurates the promotional season of Challengers, following what is already a tradition for her. Because the premiere of the second part of Dune It was not the first time that Zendaya has transferred the spirit of the film she was advertising to the red carpet. Although perhaps the promotional tour in which her intention has become more evident. Already in 2021, when she was immersed in the premieres of the first part of Dune, She wore outfits slightly inspired by the science fiction film. A few months later, for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, brought out cobwebs and nets with creations by Valentino or Alexander McQueen.

At the end of 2021, when promoting 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', he wore nets and cobwebs. On the left, with a Valentino dress and, on the right, with an Alexander McQueen jacket.

The ingenuity is attributed to his longtime stylist, Law Roach. He shaped the great success that Zendaya has become, an absolute star on any red carpet and a guarantee of virality. Become a reference for fashion, the actress is showered with advertising contracts with large luxury brands (Bulgari, Lancôme or Louis Vuitton), while she strengthens her career on the screens. The performer became known in 2010, thanks to her role in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up. Although if there is one job that has marked her career, it is that of the depressed teenager hooked on drugs. Euphoria. This HBO series has earned him recognition from the public and critics and for it he has won the Emmy and the Golden Globe.