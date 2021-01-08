Zendaya returns to the big screen with Malcolm & Marie, the new Netflix movie in which he stars alongside John David Washington.

Filmed in 35 mm, black and white and directed by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), the production was filmed in the middle of a pandemic and in secret, since little was known about the tape until the launch of its first trailer published by the streaming service.

Malcolm & Marie Trailer

What is Malcolm & Marie about?

The film revolves around a couple who are forced to confront the nature of their relationship after returning home from the world premiere of their new movie. In the middle of a tense night while waiting for the response of the critics on their latest film, both will put their love and their work on trial.

According to Variety, the movie was one of the first to be written and filmed during the pandemic. The production team took great precautions to keep the set protected with the security protocols for COVID-19, measures that allowed it to obtain the approval of the Hollywood unions for the making of the feature film.

Malcolm & Marie was recorded entirely at the Caterpillar House, a private home in Carmel, California. Levinson wrote the script for the film in six days, and the film took less than a month to make.

Malcolm & Marie release date on Netflix

Netflix announced that Malcolm & Marie will come to its service next February 5, 2021.