Through his official channel on YouTube, ESPN has released a new sneak peek of Space Jam: a new legacy. Although the video – just over six minutes long – shows different characters that will be part of the long-awaited film, it was Lola bunny who stood out above his animated colleagues.

Zendaya was introduced some time ago as who would be behind the voice performance for Lola. However, this is the first time that fans have had a taste of how it will be presented in the feature film.

It is at minute 1:49 when the endearing rabbit enters the scene – sitting on a sofa – while Lebron James Y Bugs bunny they are in the middle of a fight to prove who is the best player on the team Looney tunes. “It’s so nice to see them argue, when everyone knows that this is Lola’s team,” he is heard saying.

As confirmed by USA Today, the name of the 24-year-old actress became a trend on Twitter on Sunday. However, the aforementioned medium has collected some comments about the vocal performance of the former girl Disney. “His voice doesn’t match Lola Bunny. It sounds like Zendaya speaking, not Lola Bunny ”,“ This is weird. Why does Zendaya’s voice come out of the bunny Lola? ”Are some of the responses the clip has received on the aforementioned social network.

“This is weird. Why is Zendaya’s voice coming out of Bunny Lola?” Photo: Twitter / @ robertmanion

Despite the negative comments, several users were in favor of the new voice of the character. “My life is complete. Zendaya is going to play Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2 ”,“ At first I was like: Zendaya as Lola Bunny? Really? But now listening to it, it fits perfectly. “

“At first she’s like Zendaya like Lola Bunny? Really? But now listening to her, she fits perfectly.” Photo: Twitter / @ realmittens12

When is Space Jam 2 released?

Space Jam: a new legacy is slated to hit theaters this July 16. In addition, will be available through HBO Max at no extra cost to the monthly subscription. However, its arrival on the platform will take place 31 days after its arrival on the big screen, at least in the United States.