American actress, singer, dancer and model Zendaya appeared in a revealing outfit without underwear. The relevant material is published Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old actress attended the next premiere of the film “Dune: Part Two”, held in New York, USA. The film star appeared in front of the paparazzi cameras in a floor-length white dress with long sleeves and voluminous gold decoration at the hem. In addition, the wardrobe item from the French brand Stephane Rolland was decorated with cutouts, which also exposed the stomach and hips.

The celebrity also complemented the look with numerous rings on her fingers and did makeup in natural colors. At the same time, she coated her nails with gold polish and let her hair down.

Earlier in February, Zendaya and American and French actor Timothée Chalamet wore matching outfits at the premiere of Dune: Part Two in Seoul, South Korea.