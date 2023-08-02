The unexpected death of Angus Cloud, on Monday, at just 25 years old, has shocked the entertainment industry in the United States. The youth of the actor, in addition to his talent to exploit and his short but stellar career in the series Euphoria, has left actors, directors and stars of all kinds shocked, as well as millions of fans around the world. Now, one day after the news was released, it was the two main stars of the television series who wanted to say goodbye to a partner they considered a friend with just a few minutes apart in their messages.

The singer and actress Zendaya has posted a message on her Instagram profile, with more than 184 million followers. The winner of an Emmy Award last September for her powerful role as Rue in the HBO series is now mourning the death of her friend. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty of Angus,” starts in her writing Zendaya next to a black and white photo of Angus. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to meet him in this lifetime, to call him brother, to see his warm, kind eyes and bright smile, or to hear his contagious cackle of laughter (I smile just thinking about it).”

“I know there are a lot of people who often use this expression when talking about people they love: ‘They light up any room they walk into’, but boy, let me tell you, he was the best at it. I want to remember him that way, ”Zendaya continues in his writing. “For all the light, love and limitless joy that he always knew how to give us. I will treasure every moment. My heart goes out to her mother and her family at this time, please be patient, because mourning is different for everyone”, the 26-year-old actress ends her message, who in just one hour has achieved more than 4.4 millions of I like and 22,000 messages.

Who also wanted to say goodbye to his friend was Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in Euphoria. She was nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actress in the last edition of the awards, both for Euphoria as for The White Lotusalthough he did not win (it was won by Julia Garner for ozark, and Jennifer Coolidge, also for The White Lotus). On Monday, Sweeney had professional commitments that she abruptly canceled for “personal reasons”; Shortly after, the news of the actor’s death broke. “Angus, you were an open soul, with the noblest heart, and you filled every room with your laughter. This is the hardest I’ve ever hung [en redes] ever, and I’m suffering to find the words, “said the 25-year-old actress.

“You will be missed more than you realize, but I am grateful to have met you in this lifetime, and I am sure everyone who has known you feels the same way. This heartache I feel is true and I wish we had one more hug. My love is with you.” Sweeney claimed on Instagram next to a carousel of photographs and video where he appears at parties, filming and dinners with his friend Cloud. A publication to which Zendaya has reacted with a series of heart icons. The actress has also uploaded a video with Cloud to her Instagram Stories, followed by more than 15 million people.

Cloud passed away on Sunday night, as his family announced through a statement on Monday, at the family home in Oakland, California. The causes of it are unknown, although he has been dealing with mental health problems for years. His father, to whom he was very close, had passed away just a week ago from cancer. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we say goodbye to an incredible human being,” said the note released by his relatives. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to everyone in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and grieved deeply at the loss of him. The only relief we have left is knowing that Angus has now been reunited with his father, who was his best friend. He had gone public with his battle with mental health and we hope his passing is a reminder to many others that they are not alone and should not fight it in silence.” The statement concluded with the hope that “the world will remember him for his humor, laughter and love for the whole world”; and also demanded respect for family “privacy” in “this difficult time.” Cloud had a short career, in which the role of Fez had been his main contribution; he had also been in two movies and had a third finished. In addition, he was the image of perfumes and fashion brands as a style icon of the zeta generation.