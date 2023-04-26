Asus has announced the new Zenbook S 13 Oled (UX5304), the thinnest 13.3-inch OLED laptop in the world. The computer is powered by the 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and a PCIe SSD drive 4.0 x4 1TB. There’s also a full complement of I/O ports and a long-lasting 63Wh battery. The display is a Dolby Vision certified Lumina Oled 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800), with Pantone Validated color rendering and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. The super-slim profile of 1 cm and the weight of 1 kg of the Zenbook S 13 Oleds, have been obtained using different techniques and recycled materials in the design and construction phases so that the weight and dimensions of the product could be reduced compared to the previous generation, without compromising performance, connectivity or battery life.

To achieve a slim profile, Asus has incorporated a slim but full-featured FHD IR camera directly into the CNC-machined lid. A specially designed and customized OLED panel was also used to achieve a 30% thinner lid. Thanks to precision CNC machining, more space has been created inside the laptop for the components. Printed circuit boards with fewer layers and higher wiring density, with more transistors, were used to achieve better performance and lower weight in a more compact space. The motherboard was designed to house an extra fan that increases airflow for better cooling. This makes the bottom of the laptop about 25% thinner.

Zenbook S 13 Oled supports up to 14 hours of video streaming and offers better cooling and performance than its predecessor. Among the connections, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports that support fast charging, 4K external displays and data transfers up to 40 Gbps; there are also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. To enhance video conferencing experiences on the go, the FHD IR camera includes AI-enhanced visual effects and AI noise cancellation technology. It also supports biometric recognition with Windows Hello. The Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos sound features an intelligent amplifier combined with ASUS Audio Booster technology to increase the volume up to 5.25 times compared to previous models.